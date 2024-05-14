The Stars of Summer

Media Release: Join us as we explore the stars, asterisms and constellations of the summer sky. Learn how to find some of the great deep sky objects that can be seen in the night skies of the summer months.

A brief introduction to observing with a beginner's telescope will walk you through how to setup and use a telescope to observe the Moon, Planets and the brighter deep sky objects.

May Public Shows:

Note that these are in-person programs. Masks are suggested.

Monday, May 22, 2023 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Monday, May 22, 2023 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 6:00-7:00 PM CDT

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 7:30-8:30 PM CDT

Tickets are $2.50 per person and can be purchased by clicking the button below.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket window with CASH ONLY for any shows that are not sold out.

CONCESSIONS now available... fruit snacks and water... all proceeds directly benefit the Planetarium!

The ticket window opens 30 minutes before each show.

Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.