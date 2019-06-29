press release: Reception And Viewing Documentary The Stonewall Uprising Saturday, June 29th, 7:00 - 9:00 PM Hosted by OutReach LGBT Community Center 2701 International Lane, Madison

Join us at OutReach on Saturday, June 29th, in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Snacks and beverages will be provided. The 2010 PBS Documentary, part of the American Experience series, will be shown.

Told by those who took part-from drag queens and street hustlers to police detectives, journalists and a former mayor of New York- and featuring a rich trove of archival footage, Stonewall Uprising revisits a time when homosexual acts were illegal throughout America. Hunted and often entrapped by undercover police in their hometowns, gays from around the U.S. began fleeing to New York in search of a sanctuary. Hounded there still by an aggressive police , they found a semblance of normalcy in a Mafia-run gay bar in Greenwich Village, the Stonewall Inn. When police raided Stonewall on June 28, 1969, gay men and women did something they hadn't done before: they fought back. As the streets of New York erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations, the collective anger announced that the gay rights movement had arrived.

Suggested donation: $10 to defray event costs; limited income $5.

For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 or e-mail Angie at angier@lgbtoutreach.org