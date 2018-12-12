press release: The Story Collider Presents: Stories From UW Madison

The Story Collider returns to Madison, Wisconsin, for another evening of true, personal stories about science, in partnership with University of Wisconsin-Madison.

==== About The Story Collider ===

Whether we wear a lab coat or haven’t seen a test tube since grade school, science is shaping all of our lives. And that means we all have science stories to tell. Every year, we host dozens of live shows all over the world, featuring all kinds of storytellers – researchers, doctors, and engineers of course, but also patients, poets, comedians, cops, and more. Some of our stories are heartbreaking, others are hilarious, but they’re all true and all very personal. Welcome to The Story Collider!

“The tones balanced stand-up funny and powerfully confessional … The crowd’s reactions veered from belly laughs to pin-drop silence.”

— Andy Beta, The Wall Street Journal

“The experience was incredibly cathartic, and having people come up to me afterwards and tell me how interesting and moving they found my story was as gratifying as any compliment I have ever received about my research.”

— David Carmel, Nature

For more information, see our website: https://www.storycollider.org/upcoming-shows