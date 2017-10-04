$10.

press release: True, personal stories of science told live on stage! The Story Collider returns to Madison for a show that ranges from white collars to white-knuckles as we tackle the business of research, technology, and entrepreneurism. From harrowing moments to hilarious mishaps, join us in exploring the deeply human side of science.

Whether we wear a lab coat or haven't seen a test tube since grade school, science is shaping all of our lives. And that means we all have science stories to tell. The Story Collider produces live shows all over the country, featuring all kinds of storytellers - researchers, doctors, and engineers of course, but also patients, poets, comedians, cops, and more. Some of the stories are heartbreaking, others are hilarious, but they're all true and all very personal. See us live at our regular shows in New York, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Atlanta or subscribe to our weekly podcast. More about us at http://www.storycollider.org ​