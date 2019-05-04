press release: Door Time 7:30pm | Show: 8:30pm

Tickets available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $49.50 | $39.50 | $34.50 (Plus applicable fees).

When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground is a five-part series from The Tallest Man on Earth. Each song is a new, original studio recording and will include the simultaneous release of an accompanying video directed by Kristian Matsson. Both the music and videos are an ongoing project that will be produced as the series progresses during the winter, spring and summer of 2018 in Sweden and the US, with Matsson splitting his time behind the microphone and the camera. Solo shows in support of When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground will take place in select cities worldwide, including Saturday, May 4 in Madison at Capitol Theater.