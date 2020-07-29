ONLINE: The Tao of Photography: Seeing Beyond Seeing

Fans of photography and photographers — and who isn't a photographer these days, with smartphones constantly at hand — will miss seeing physical photos in the city's galleries and public spaces. This year, enjoying the work of area photographers is, as you will have guessed, a matter of clicking a web link. Still, the inspiration is vivid. These images were made as part of "The Tao of Photography: Seeing Beyond Seeing” class taught by Don Mendenhall, centered on the Taoist philosophies of simplicity, naturalness, compassion and the "way of all things.” This virtual PhotoMidwest exhibit continues through August.

Read more, from instructor Don Mendenhall.

Artists participating: Anne Readel, Jerry Styberg, Alan Attie, John Bleimehl, Mike Hollander, Patrick Walters, Ralph Russo, Breanna Hopkins, Marty Zechman. Mark Golbach, Don Sylvester, and Don Mendenhall.