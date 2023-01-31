The Trial of the Chicago 7
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (2020)
Anti-war protesters are charged with conspiracy after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, 1968. Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen. Drama, History, Thriller. 2 hours 9 minutes. Rated R.
Movies are on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. To register for programs, call (608) 266-6581 or email seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com.
