media release: THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (2020)

Anti-war protesters are charged with conspiracy after the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, 1968. Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen. Drama, History, Thriller. 2 hours 9 minutes. Rated R.

Movies are on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. To register for programs, call (608) 266-6581 or email seniorcenter@cityofmadison.com.