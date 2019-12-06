The Unexpected Origins of the Division of Korea: How Korea Was Divided and Why It Matters

UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: David Fields MA'09, PhD '17, is the associate director for UW Madison's Center for East Asian Studies. He will be speaking on the division of Korea and the long sequence of events that lead to it. Free and open to the public, registration is required. More information can be found on the linked UW Alumni website.

UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
