press release: Bored with the usual after-dinner cigars and conversation? Want to spice up your usual Halloween routine? Try a transatlantic ghost hunt at sea... if you dare.

Falconbridge Players presents a dramatic reading of the 1894 horror classic The Upper Berth by Francis Marion Crawford.

Performance at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago St. in Madison.

Tuesday October 29, 8:00 PM.

This event is free and open to the public. Watch, discuss, or come to read a role.

PERFORMERS: To perform in this presentation, please write contact@falconbridgeplayers.org to register, then arrive at A+LL by 6:15 PM on Tuesday October 29 for a rehearsal.