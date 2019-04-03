press release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Film Committee announces a special screening of “The War at Home” on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:00 PM. This documentary, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, tells the history of anti-Vietnam War movement on the UW-Madison campus and features footage of student protests and interviews with those involved. This event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film with a new 4K restoration. The screening leads up to the Wisconsin Film Festival, where the documentary played at the first festival in 1999.

A question and answer session with director-producer Glenn Silber will follow the film.

The screening of “The War at Home” will be held at the Marquee Theater in Union South. This event is free and open to the public.

A trailer of the film can be found at: thewarathome.tv/trailer/