ONLINE: "The War at Home": Then and Now

media release: Fri. Dec.18, 4:00 pm CST The War at Home: Then and Now! An intergenerational Zoom discussion of the 1960s/1970s anti-war movement and its counterparts in the 21st century, stimulated by the Oscar nominated 1979 documentary about activism in Madison, The War at Home. Speakers include: Glenn Silber, producer of the War at Home; Heather Booth, political organizer; Eve Levenson, March for Our Lives; and Jessica Pierce, Movement for Black Lives. Hosted by John McAuliff, Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee. To watch the War at Home movie (1 hr. 40 min.) prior to the Zoom discussion, please visit: https://linktr.ee/thewarathome For more info and to register for the Zoom discussion starting at visit: https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-war-at-home-zoom-discussion.html , Sent to WNPJ by Infoshop, jepeck@wisc.edu