ONLINE: The Way She Spoke

press release: Directed by Lisa Portes and starring Michelle Lopez-Rios, THE WAY SHE SPOKE by Isaac Gómez is a haunting and visceral, yet profoundly compassionate new play. This profound and challenging work digs for the roots of an epidemic of violence that has resulted in the murders of thousands of women, and gives voice to a community rendered silent by fear. An actor walks on stage, opens a script, and reads—and reality and performance blur as she shares harrowing details of the fates of las desaparecidas, the vanished women of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

