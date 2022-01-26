media release: Multi-platinum singer The Weeknd will perform at Fiserv Forum as part of his After Hours World Tour on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. In addition to his Super Bowl Half Time performance, The Weeknd also released The Highlights on Friday, February 5. The Highlights is a way to present some of The Weeknd’s most notable works in one place. While this isn’t a “greatest hits” album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work.