press release: "FORWARD: The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present" is a free, public lecture series is open to all. The Wisconsin Idea is that the boundaries of the University are the boundaries of the state. This fall, sociologist and emeritus professor Cora Marrett will lead a public lecture series celebrating The Wisconsin Idea, focusing on the building of relationships, trust, and common understanding across the populace.

On Tuesday, September 10, listen to guest speaker J. David Hoeveler from UW Milwaukee share “The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads.” A small reception with refreshments will follow this lecture.

