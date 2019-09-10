The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads

Google Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00

UW Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: "FORWARD: The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present" is a free, public lecture series is open to all. The Wisconsin Idea is that the boundaries of the University are the boundaries of the state. This fall, sociologist and emeritus professor Cora Marrett will lead a public lecture series celebrating The Wisconsin Idea, focusing on the building of relationships, trust, and common understanding across the populace.

On Tuesday, September 10, listen to guest speaker J. David Hoeveler from UW Milwaukee share “The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads.” A small reception with refreshments will follow this lecture.

.

Info

UW Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-265-3346
Google Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Wisconsin Idea: At the Political Crossroads - 2019-09-10 18:00:00