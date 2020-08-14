× Expand Tom Klingele Rooftop Cinema at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

press release: Save the dates for the 2020 season of Rooftop Cinema, bringing you independent films screened in a socially distant setting in MMoCA’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden! In its fifteenth season, the 2020 series takes place at sundown, at approximately 8 pm, on August 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The program will follow Forward Dane guidelines for outdoor gatherings, with limited capacity. As a protective measure, seating will be in designated areas and chairs will not be provided; please come prepared with a blanket or camp chair. Masks are required inside MMoCA.

Rooftop Cinema is $5 per screening/free for MMoCA members and anyone age 21 and younger. Purchase tickets beginning July 29 on MMoCA's Rooftop Cinema webpage. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Screenings are cancelled if rain is likely; check MMoCA's website for updates.

Aug. 14: A young woman, Maria, finds refuge in an abandoned house after escaping a German sect (loosely inspired by the Colonia Dignidad in Chile). Responding to Maria’s emotional state, everything in the house begins to mutate, including the two pigs who are the only occupants. Mixing stop-motion animation techniques, Cociña and León present the action in The Wolf House as a single sequence-shot, with characters transforming between three-dimensional paper puppets and two-dimensional wall drawings. The Wolf House was produced as a work-in-process art installation, and premiered as a feature film at the Berlin Film Festival.