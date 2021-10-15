Capital City Theatre production of revue of the works of Kander & Ebb, 7:30 pm on 10/15-16 & 22-23 and 2 pm, 10/17 & 23-24, Overture-Playhouse. $45.

press release: The World Goes ‘Round is a stunning revue from the songbook of distinguished and celebrated multi-Tony award-winning writing team Kander and Ebb (known for writing the iconic shows Chicago and Cabaret), winning three Drama Desk Awards.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this show is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee.

The nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theater.

From roller skates to banjos, The World Goes’ Round is packed with surprises.