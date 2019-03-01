Thelma & Louise

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 130 min | R | Bluray | Dir. Ridley Scott

Two best friends set out on an adventure, but it soon turns around to a terrifying escape from being hunted by the police, as these two girls escape for the crimes they committed. -IMDb

"Chock-full of great performances and dramatic scenes, this is one truly amazing film that crystallizes a moment in feminist social history for all time." (Common Sense Media)

608-262-1143
