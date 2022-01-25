ONLINE: There's More to Black History Than a Month

press release: There has been a lot of talk about Black history lately, whether it is about The 1619 Project or critical race theory, and it is a favorite topic of Dr. Alex Gee's. He even started the Black History for a New Day Course to make sure allies could understand where we have been in order to create a future together. Join Dr. Gee for a conversation with Dr. Terrance Greene, associate professor, University of Texas at Austin, on why it’s important for non-Black people to understand Black history and how non-Black people can prepare for Black History Month. Dr. Greene's research examines the relationship between educational leadership, schools, and neighborhood-communities, with a focus on racial and educational equity.

You will also learn about current volunteer/involvement activities, including Dr. Gee's Ally in Action challenge to every would-be ally, to help you deepen your commitment to educate, donate, and affiliate.

Register through Zoom to join the live webinar or watch and interact on the Justified Anger Facebook page.