"They Are Us, We Are Them": Remembering Rachel Corrie

media release: Join us to remember the life of Rachel Corrie, who was killed March 16, 2003, when she was crushed by a US made bulldozer, driven by an Israeli operator as she attempted to prevent the demolition of a Palestinian home.

We believe that Rachel’s wish now would be that we act to end the genocide in Palestine. The event will include readings of Rachel’s letters home, a message from her parents, Craig and Cindy Corrie, and time to write and call congress and the White House to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to US funding of the Israeli military.

Music by acoustic musical trio Shamaali, featuring the oud.

Dessert and beverages will be served.

This event is a fundraiser for Middle East Children’s Alliance, for immediate emergency aid to Gaza. It is free and open to the public. Donations to Middle East Children’s Alliance will be gratefully welcomed.

Cosponsored by the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project and Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison.