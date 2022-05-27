× Expand They Drive By Night

media release: The members of They Drive By Night have played in a number of popular Madison bands for over 25 years. Tom Beard (most recently in Pacific Coast Highway) and Todd Borenstein (The CarTunes) launched the duo as a side project in 2017.

They Drive By Night plays well-known 1960s “psychedelic” pop songs, as well as a few of our original tunes mixed in. We cover tunes by the Beatles, Dave Clark Five, The Zombies, The Monkees, Deep Purple, Simon & Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell and some one-hit wonders like Strawberry Alarm Clock, Shocking Blue and Edison Lighthouse.