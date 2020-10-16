ONLINE: Thicket

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YoutTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Tune in for a unique opportunity to catch a Madison underground folk group live on the big screen! Ian Norwood has cultivated the art of storytelling in his songwriting. Our songs take you on a journey through the trials and tribulations, honesty, despair, and turbulent joy of living life in the small town, big town mid-west. Thicket has been a part of the Madison scene for four years however this is our first show under our new name, Thicket! We bring you music form the origins of folk with hints of rock, punk, and funk.

Support the musicians! Support the crew! Support the venue!

GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Thank you for your continued support of live music!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott; Video Production - Madison Music Experience