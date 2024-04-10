Think Outside the Bin: Recycle Like a Pro
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Join us on April 10th to get all of your questions answered about curbside recycling in Sun Prairie, learn about the life cycle of common recyclable materials, and engage with opportunities for recycling outside of the bin. BONUS: the City of Sun Prairie will be unveiling new recycling opportunities during this presentation!
Registration is not required for this event, but you may register if you would like an email reminder prior to the event.