Third Coast Bluegrass

media release: Third Coast Bluegrass (TCB) is a band of longtime friends and musical cohorts with deep roots in the Great Lakes bluegrass scene going back to the 70's. Since their debut in June 2021, they’ve built a sizable following and a reputation as one of the top Bluegrass bands in the Upper Midwest. The lineup speaks (and picks and sings) for itself. Featuring Marc Edelstein – Bass & Vocals, Ken Finkel – Banjo & Vocals, Peter Knupfer – Fiddle, Don Stiernberg – Mandolin & Vocals, and Jerry Wicentowski – Lead Vocals and Guitar.

TCB’s repertoire spans bluegrass classics, hidden gems, originals, and adaptations from amazing songwriters. The band highlights Jerry’s “true to the tradition” vocals, seamless trios and masterful instrumentals. With world class soloists Don and Peter stepping out front on the instrumentals with rock solid banjo from Ken, it’s as powerful as it is tasteful. Marc’s bass and Jerry’s rhythm guitar lay down the essential rhythmic foundation. As Don says, “Back to the roots of the hard grass with admired colleagues who are also great friends. What could be better?”

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.