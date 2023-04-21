media release: Arts and Literature Laboratory welcomes Third Coast Chamber Collective for a free performance on Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm.

Third Coast Chamber Collective presents chamber music works written by three American female composers, Reena Esmail, Akshaya Avril Tucker and Asha Srinivasan, including the world premiere of Srinivasan's Pareeksha for violin and cello. All compositions are influenced by the traditions of Hindustani and Carnatic music and combine the Western classical and Indian classical music idioms while exploring the intersection of identity, belonging, and traditional and contemporary concepts of sound. This special performance will be concluded by a Q&A session with composer Asha Srinivasan, Associate Professor of Music at the Lawrence University in Appleton, WI.

This performance is supported by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts David and Edith Sinaiko Frank Graduate Fellowship for a Woman in the Arts.

Founded in Madison, WI, Third Coast Chamber Collective (TCCC) is a group of musicians from diverse backgrounds building connection by improving community access to the arts and arts education. Currently an Ensemble In Residence at the Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program in Grand Rapids, MN, TCCC is striving to provide the community with the highest quality chamber music performances, educational opportunities for youth and adults, as well as bringing new music to life. To learn more about the group and current activities please visit https://www.thirdcoastchambercollective.com and www.itascaorchestra.org