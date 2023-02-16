× Expand Bryce Peterson A person on stage with a mic. Samara Suomi

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy's newest show is Thirsty Thursday, a jazz-infused, speakeasy-inspired comedy event where stand-ups and improvisers join forces to explore the woes, thrills, and mysteries of dating. Comedians will showcase their own material, then riff on relationship questions from both the internet and the audience – all underscored by smooth tunes from local scoundrel and pianist Noah Mailloux.

Starring: Samara Suomi (Negative Thots podcast); Craig Smith (Almost Joking Podcast); Michael Kittleson (ComedySportz)

Piano by: Noah Mailloux

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 9:00PM, show starts at 9:30PM

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNTS (not applicable to online purchases): $5 cash cover with a student ID. $5 cash cover for attendees dressed in formal wear.

RSVP on Facebook: https://facebook.com/events/s/ thirsty-thursday/ 993075995001917/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.