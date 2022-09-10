media release: The Thirsty Troll Brew Fest is an intimate beer sampling that features 30 craft brewers serving over 125 DIFFERENT BEERS

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 1-5 pm (Early entrance at noon for VIPs),Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds Street, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Free: Parking Lots and Street Parking

​COST: General- $45 Purchase Online or $50 at the Gate; VIP- $75; Designated Driver- $10 Purchase Online or at Gate; Group Ticket Sales- Qty.10+ contact info@trollway.com

REGULATIONS:

EVENT FOR 21+ YEARS OF AGE ONLY

Valid Identification will be Checked Upon Entry (No Expired ID's will be Accepted)

Food will be available for purchase.

Live Music will be Playing Throughout the Fest

No one under 21 will be Permitted--NO EXCEPTIONS!

No Pets Allowed

All paid attendees will receive a sampler glass souvenir

No Outside Glassware, food, or beverages.

No Refunds or Exchanges

LOCAL HOTELS: For a complete list of lodging options, please check here.

