Thirsty Troll Brew Fest
to
Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb 400 Blue Mound St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: The Thirsty Troll Brew Fest is an intimate beer sampling that features 30 craft brewers serving over 125 DIFFERENT BEERS
Saturday, September 10, 2022, 1-5 pm (Early entrance at noon for VIPs),Grundahl Park, 600 S. Blue Mounds Street, Mount Horeb, WI 53572
Free: Parking Lots and Street Parking
COST: General- $45 Purchase Online or $50 at the Gate; VIP- $75; Designated Driver- $10 Purchase Online or at Gate; Group Ticket Sales- Qty.10+ contact info@trollway.com
REGULATIONS:
EVENT FOR 21+ YEARS OF AGE ONLY
Valid Identification will be Checked Upon Entry (No Expired ID's will be Accepted)
Food will be available for purchase.
Live Music will be Playing Throughout the Fest
No one under 21 will be Permitted--NO EXCEPTIONS!
No Pets Allowed
All paid attendees will receive a sampler glass souvenir
No Outside Glassware, food, or beverages.
No Refunds or Exchanges
LOCAL HOTELS: For a complete list of lodging options, please check here.