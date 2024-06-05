× Expand David Kargol This is Gary in a contemplative moment. This is Gary

media release: This is Gary is a four-piece vintage rock and alt country outfit based in Madison, Wisconsin. Taking influences from all over the musical landscape, This is Gary’s natural habitat is your fun uncle’s garage, where Doug Sahm and Pure Prairie League commingle with Badfinger and Son Volt.

Offering a mix of originals and covers with driving guitars and three-part vocal harmonies, This is Gary is Schlitz foam on a mustache. It is an Aqua Velva night sweat. It is the howling at the coyote moon. It is Gary. This is Gary.

This is Gary is: Brian Knapp (guitars, vocals), Kyle Motor (guitars, vocals), Nick Brown (bass, vocals), and Ben Wolf (drums, cowbell).