This is Home

press release: This award-winning documentary captures the experience of four families, refugees from Syria, as they struggle to adjust to life in Baltimore. After the 90-minute film, community leaders will facilitate small group discussions on the film's topics and discuss refugee resettlement programs in Madison and local refugee experiences. Light refreshments will be served.

Co-sponsored by Jewish Congregations for Social Justice:

Beth Israel Center, Congregation Shaarei Shamayim, and Temple Beth El;

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice

Jewish Social Services

Lutheran Social Services

UW-Madison Hillel

Jewish Federation of Madison

Open Doors for Refugees

https://www.facebook.com/ events/709644199406607/