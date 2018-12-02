This is Home

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: This award-winning documentary captures the experience of four families, refugees from Syria, as they struggle to adjust to life in Baltimore. After the 90-minute film, community leaders will facilitate small group discussions on the film's topics and discuss refugee resettlement programs in Madison and local refugee experiences. Light refreshments will be served.

Co-sponsored by Jewish Congregations for Social Justice:

Beth Israel Center, Congregation Shaarei Shamayim, and Temple Beth El;

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice

Jewish Social Services

Lutheran Social Services

UW-Madison Hillel

Jewish Federation of Madison

Open Doors for Refugees

https://www.facebook.com/events/709644199406607/

608-729-1781
