ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella

RSVP

Marƶeń 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Thomas Ferrella: The Illusion of Permanence

Exhibition: November 1, 2021 - May 6, 2022 (extended). Art Toast webinar on "The Illusion of Permanence" exhibit, 5 pm, Feb. 17, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

A show of uncomplicated integrity floating on a tide of burnt wood & oil paint - artist Thomas Ferrella traverses the illusion of permanence and spent dreams. Join Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Fine Art Showroom & Gallery, for a solo exhibition of exquisite sculptures & paintings.

Current hours: 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, or by appointment.

Info

Marƶeń 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
608-709-1453
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella - 2022-02-17 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella - 2022-02-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella - 2022-02-17 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella - 2022-02-17 17:00:00 ical