ONLINE: Thomas Ferrella

A work in the exhibit "The Illusion of Permanence," at Marƶeń.
media release: Thomas Ferrella: The Illusion of Permanence
Exhibition: November 1, 2021 - May 6, 2022 (extended). Art Toast webinar on "The Illusion of Permanence" exhibit, 5 pm, Feb. 17, on Zoom. RSVP for link.
A show of uncomplicated integrity floating on a tide of burnt wood & oil paint - artist Thomas Ferrella traverses the illusion of permanence and spent dreams. Join Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Fine Art Showroom & Gallery, for a solo exhibition of exquisite sculptures & paintings.
Current hours: 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
Info
Marƶeń 2345 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
