media release: Thomas Ferrella: The Illusion of Permanence

Exhibition: November 1, 2021 - April 30, 2022. Gallery Night Reception: 5-9 pm, Friday, November 12, 2021

A show of uncomplicated integrity floating on a tide of burnt wood & oil paint - artist Thomas Ferrella traverses the illusion of permanence and spent dreams. Join Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Fine Art Showroom & Gallery, for a solo exhibition of exquisite sculptures & paintings.

Current hours: 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, or by appointment.