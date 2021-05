press release: In this virtual author lecture, Thomas J. Mickey will speak about his new book All about Flowers: James Vick’s Nineteenth-Century Seed Company, a story of garden history and marketing. Join us to hear from the author how he wrote the book - a story of a man whose passion was to teach gardeners to love flowers.

Friday, May 21, 6-7:30 p.m. | Registration deadline: May 11

$15 / $12 Member