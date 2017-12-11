Thomas Kasdorf & Satoyo Hayami

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: Thomas Kasdorf and Satoko Hayami are doctoral candidates studying collaborative piano with Prof. Martha Fischer. They will perform a recital of four hand piano works based on theatre:  George Gershwin/Percy Grainger: Fantasy on Porgy and Bess, William Hirtz- Fantasy on The Wizard of Oz, Stephen Sondheim-Jason Robert Brown: Birds of Victorian England, Stephen Sondheim-Steve Reich: Finishing the Hat, and Leonard Bernstein-John Musto: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

