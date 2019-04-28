Threads: Point of Muse

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Threads Fashion Show is an annual celebration showcasing student work from the Textiles and Fashion Design Program in the School of Human Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This large-scale design and fashion event is produced with the collaborative participation of students across the campus. This year’s theme is “Point of Muse: Inspired by the past, Influencing the future”, which is inspired by the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the School of Human Ecology’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. 

Showtimes are 3pm & 6pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019, Madison Masonic Center: 301 Wisconsin Ave.

- Price: $35/$15 students. Early bird ticket $25/$10 prior to April 20.

