media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Join us on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. Central Time, for International Crane Foundation Research Associate Dr. Sergei Smirenski and former staff member Elena Smirenski's webinar, Three Decades of Muraviovka Park’s Activities to Preserve Cranes and Wetlands in the Amur River Basin. Muraviovka Park is a private nature reserve in Far East Russia founded in 1994 with the assistance of the International Crane Foundation.

Sponsored by a Member of Friends of Muraviovka Park in honor of Sergei and Elena.