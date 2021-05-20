ONLINE: Three Decades of Visual Storytelling at UW-Madison

press release: Free and open to the public.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Join an online presentation with Jeff Miller, senior photographer for University Communications at University of Wisconsin-Madison, as he shares his photography and speaks of the privilege of visually representing UW-Madison for more than 30 years. Go to the PhotoMidwest website to learn more.

Miller’s passion for photography began in a seventh-grade after school photo club, developed during high school art classes and yearbook experiences, and was shaped with his earning of a B.F.A. in Photography in 1986 from the University of Dayton. He was first employed as a staff photographer for his alma mater’s public relations office for four years before being invited to apply for a photographer position at UW-Madison.

A self-described addict of photo-workshops, Miller has learned his way through periods of both creative renewal and ongoing technical transitions from physical film and print photography to digital capture, image processing and asset management.

Miller is an active member of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the University Photographers’ Association of America (UPAA). He holds several Photographer of the Year awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a national organization, and was honored to receive a Master of the Profession award from his UPAA peers in 2013.

For more information visit jeffmillerphotography.com

