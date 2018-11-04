press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

USA | 96 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Tim Wardle

Sun November 4, 3:00 PM

Three strangers are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by three different families. Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity, however, the fairy-tale reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret –– a secret with radical repercussions for us all.

"Well after the astonishment of its narrative fades, "Three Identical Strangers" is a movie to make you think twice about your own siblings - and maybe take a long look in the mirror at yourself." - Ty Burr (Boston Globe)