media release: The 2nd annual Thrive in Stride Fun Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Orchid Heights Park (inside Pheasant Branch Conservancy), 4198 Park Trail, Middleton.

This event supports essential out-of-school time programs for children and working families in our community. We will have an after party with music, food, prizes, and fun.

$30 for adults, $20 for children. Registration includes: event T-shirt and goody bag (for those registered by May 15), and party after the run.

Day of Event Details

9:30-10 a.m. | Check-in and t-shirt pick-up at the park

10 a.m. | The fun run begins!

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Party in the park!

Website: https://www. wisconsinyouthcompany.org/ event/thrive-in-stride-fun- run-walk-2023/