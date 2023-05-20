Thrive in Stride
Orchid Heights Park, Middleton 3960 Valley Ridge Rd. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: The 2nd annual Thrive in Stride Fun Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Orchid Heights Park (inside Pheasant Branch Conservancy), 4198 Park Trail, Middleton.
This event supports essential out-of-school time programs for children and working families in our community. We will have an after party with music, food, prizes, and fun.
$30 for adults, $20 for children. Registration includes: event T-shirt and goody bag (for those registered by May 15), and party after the run.
Day of Event Details
- 9:30-10 a.m. | Check-in and t-shirt pick-up at the park
- 10 a.m. | The fun run begins!
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Party in the park!
