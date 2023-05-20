Thrive in Stride

media release: The 2nd annual Thrive in Stride Fun Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Orchid Heights Park (inside Pheasant Branch Conservancy), 4198 Park Trail, Middleton.

This event supports essential out-of-school time programs for children and working families in our community. We will have an after party with music, food, prizes, and fun.

$30 for adults, $20 for children. Registration includes: event T-shirt and goody bag (for those registered by May 15), and party after the run.

Day of Event Details

  • 9:30-10 a.m.  |  Check-in and t-shirt pick-up at the park
  • 10 a.m. |  The fun run begins!
  • 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. |  Party in the park!

Website: https://www.wisconsinyouthcompany.org/event/thrive-in-stride-fun-run-walk-2023/

