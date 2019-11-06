Thriving at any Age: Guidelines for living a Happy & Healthy Life

press release: Talk by Dr. Robert McGrath, PSYD hosted by Friends of NewBridge. This talk takes a look at strategies that have been shown to be effective in maintaining a healthy, satisfying life.

FREE EVENT. RSVP (608) 512-0000 ext 2000.

4:30-5:30pm, Wednesday, Nov 6. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road (at Whitney Way). Park in back and go to the right of glass doors. Refreshments will be served.