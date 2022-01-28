Through the Eyes of Georgia O'Keeffe

media release: Friday, January 28, 9am-4pm, Monroe Street Arts Center

$90

Jane Barnard is a passionate and supportive teacher, a member of the Wisconsin Watercolor Society, Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Plein Air Painters. In this fun workshop, you'll learn to paint "in the style of" the American master Georgia O'Keeffe. This hands-on class will enhance your skills in wet-in-wet, loose brushwork, and powerful color, inspired by her glorious flowers and landscape. You'll enhance your own creativity by "seeing through her eyes." And you'll be inspired to create your own unique variations on her work to take home. It’s a day for fun, skill-building and artistic inspiration. Level: Beginner-Plus. Students should have a basic familiarity with watermedia (watercolor, acrylic). Instructor will demo in watercolor. Ages 18+. Supply list will be emailed to registrants prior to the workshop to provide for themselves.