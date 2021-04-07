ONLINE: Through the Night

press release:

The WUD Film Committee and the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice are again partnering to bring a series of social justice-oriented films to the UW-Madison campus community this Spring. Our lineup this year features three full-length films and one shorts program, focusing on subjects like childcare, immigration, and environmental issues. Almost all of these screenings are accompanied by discussions with the director, allowing the audience to discuss the topics of each film more in depth and to learn more about the film-making process.

You can request a screener of the film by filling out the Google form included in the Facebook events and Union Event Calendar posting for each film. A link to the film will be sent to your email shortly, but the film will only be able to be viewed during the specific screening window. The Zoom link and password for discussions will also be available in these descriptions.

THROUGH THE NIGHT (2020)

Screening Window: All day Wednesday, April 7th and Thursday, April 8th

REGISTER TO WATCH HERE

Through the Night is a cinema verité portrait of three working New York mothers whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center: a mother working the overnight shift as an essential worker at a hospital; another holding down three jobs to support her family; and a woman who for over two decades has cared for the children of parents with nowhere else to turn.