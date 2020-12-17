ONLINE: Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems

media release: Join Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez, Wisconsin Poet Laureate, Margaret Rozga, and invited poets - Ronnie Hess, Nathan J. Reid, and Jodi Vander Molen - as they read from their newly released poetry anthology, Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17, 7-8 PM

Q&A FOLLOWING READING

A quote from U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s book, Crazy Brave, sets the overall theme for this anthology: “When beloved Sun rises, it is an entrance, a door to fresh knowledge.” Included are poems by the eight Wisconsin Poets Laureate, as well as Indigenous, Black, Latinx, and other poets who build community in Wisconsin.

This will be Margaret's last reading as the Wisconsin Poet Laureate, and the first public reading from the collection just released in November 2020. There will be a Q&A following the reading.

The Madison Public Library and the Madison Arts Commission are partnering to bring you this program, with funding from Beyond the Page. Profits from sales of "Through This Door" benefit the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission.