ONLINE: Thru-Hiking the Ice Age Trail

press release: Emily Ford is the first known Person of Color and Black woman to thru-hike the ice age trail. She traversed 1,200 miles in Wisconsin winter weather conditions. At this event, Ford will be sharing her experiences on this hike, as well as her broader experience as a Woman of Color in outdoor recreation.

From accessibility of public lands to health impacts of burning fossil fuels, examples of environmental injustice are deeply woven into each of the issues that we organize around. To examine these connections, many parts of the Sierra Club in Wisconsin are coming together to organize an Environmental Justice Event Series beginning this fall.

We hope that these events can provide an opportunity to explore the inequities rooted within these issues and help shine a light on the critical environmental justice components that exist in our work.