media release: Lance Tallmadge's documentary film "Thunder in the Dells" will bring to life the local history and the deep connection between the Ho-Chunk people and their homelands in Wisconsin. After the film, a panel composed of Janice Rice (Ho-Chunk historian and performer at Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial), Lisa Henrickson (great granddaughter of pioneer photographer H.H. Bennett) and Lance Tallmadge (Ho-Chunk cultural arts presenter) will share their cultural connection to the Dells and its formative years as a tourism destination.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.