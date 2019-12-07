Thurber Park Arts Residency Grand Opening

press release: The city of Madison is pleased to announce that Eric Adjetey Anang has been selected as the first-ever Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence.

The Madison Arts Commission and the Bubbler at Madison Public Library launched the new, long-term artist residency program earlier this year, which will be based out of a dedicated art studio at Thurber Park [3325 Thurber Ave].

As part of the residency, the selected artist will receive access to a free private art studio for about a year, as well as a stipend, community programming opportunities, and the culmination of their work in a public art piece that is created during their residency.

“Eric’s passion for his craft, and for working with people, makes him a perfect fit for our first-ever Thurber Park Artist-In-Residence,” says Trent Miller, Bubbler and Gallery Manager at Madison Public Library.

Originally from Ghana, Anang ran the Kane Kwei Workshop, his family’s design coffin business, for the past 15 years. He has now relocated to Madison where he manages the Kane Kwei Workshop remotely, while also working on other projects in the United States. “I feel the need to establish my work more within the Madison community. The Thurber [Park] Residency offers the perfect opportunity to do so,” Anang states.

Anang will have opportunities to engage with the local community through free, open studio days, community workshops, neighborhood partnerships, and larger community events hosted out of the space. “My vision of working at Thurber goes back to this idea of working with people around and exchanging ideas. While not everyone is likely to go to a more formal lecture at a gallery or museum, an invitation to hang out at the local shop might feel more accessible,” says Anang.

Eric Adjetey Anang, the artist, and his family plan on attending the Good Noise Neighbor Festival in Thurber Park on Sunday, October 20. From noon until 2pm Bubbler staff will have a table near the entrance to meet neighborhood residents, and capture information about their curiosity, hopes and dreams for the space (and christen that Thurber Arts Residency mail slot!).

The public is also invited to the Thurber Arts Residency Grand Opening Celebration to meet the artist and visit the studio on Saturday, December 7 from noon to 2pm.

The Thurber Park Artists Residency is funded by the Madison Arts Commission through the City of Madison’s Municipal Arts Fund, Madison Community Foundation Field of Interest Funds, including the Kubly Fund for the Visual Arts, Perago Fund, EHC Nutrition Fund, and the SMS Fund, The Town of Blooming Grove, The Evjue Foundation, Dane Arts, SASY (Schenk-Atwood Starkweather-Yahara-Neighborhood Association), and The Kohler Company. And also supported by Elizabeth Cwik of BWZ Architects, Chris Murphy of Murphy Electric LLC., Operation Fresh Start, Sergenians, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing, Environmental Management, Robinson Brothers, & Love's Drywall. The Thurber Artist Residency is run and managed by staff from The Bubbler at the Madison Public Library and Madison Arts Commission.