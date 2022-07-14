Thursday Nights at Troy

Troy Farm 500 Troy Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Thursdays, 3:30pm-6:30pm, June – August, 502 Troy Drive, Madison

Troy Farm Market Stand begins at 3:30 p.m. Meals are available starting around 4:00 p.m., while supplies last. Vegetables can be purchased using cash, credit/debit card, or WIC/SNAP/EBT. Rooted participates in the Double Dollars Program for EBT card shoppers.

Dinner in the Garden will feature food prepared by a different chef or organization each week. Menus and prices will vary, so be sure to check our social media pages and the Rooted Events Calendar for details about upcoming meals and activities.

Troy Farm membership includes the opportunity to pick your own flower bouquet from our flower garden, located just behind the farm stand.

Farmers' Markets
608-240-0409
