POSTPONED: Thursday Trash/Recycling Collection

press release: The Streets Division is suspending curbside trash and recycling collection operations due to the slick road conditions. Operators had been out prior to storm, but road conditions are worsening rapidly due to the intensity of the snowfall.

Residents with a scheduled Thursday trash and recycling collection that were not collected today (February 9, 2023) should place their carts out again for pickup on Friday, February 10, 2023. Make sure your carts are out by 6:30am to ensure collection.

Residents with a Friday trash and recycling pickup should also place their scheduled collection carts out for pickup on February 10, 2023. Scheduled Friday collections are not expected to be affected by today’s snowstorm.

Drop-off Sites Closing Early

The Streets Division drop-off site locations at 4602 Sycamore Ave and 402 South Point Rd. will close early at 11:00am.

Sites are expected to re-open Friday morning at 7:30am on normal winter hours.

Additional Information

More information about Streets Division services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.