7:30 pm on 8/9-10 and 2 pm, 8/11, Madison College-Truax Mitby Theater. $25.

media release: Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.