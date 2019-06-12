Tie Dye & Eclipse Bleach Shirts
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Go groovy: make t-shirts, not war! Bring a clean cotton T-shirt—white for tie-dye or black for an eclipse shirt. (100% cotton works best.) Choose your favorite design, learn a few techniques and create some groovy, psychedelic threads. Please register in advance. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Crafts