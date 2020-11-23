ONLINE: Tiffany Coolidge

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page.

media release: DMA bassoon recital

Monday, November 23, 2020, 7 pm, Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall

Program

Macunaíma (A Vasla Sem Caráter) (1979) Francico Mignone (1897-1986)

+1 ¾ (1981)

Valsa-Choro (1979)

Valsa Improvisada (1981)

Five Virtuosic Invtentions (1966) Zdenek Šesták (b. 1925)

I. Recitativo, molto rubato

II. Sostenuto, Allegro giocoso

III. Seriosamente, pensieroso

IV. Molto allegro, quasi adiratamente

V. Recitativo, molto inquieto e rubato

Con Umore in F (1978) Ivana Loudová (1941-2017)

Jazz Variations (1977) Libby Larsen (b. 1950)

Dual Identity (2005) Gernot Wolfgang (b. 1957)

Tiffany is a second-year doctoral candidate. She holds degrees from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and the Hartt School in Hartford, CT. She also studied at DePaul University and was an Associate Member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

Tiffany has performed with various orchestras in New England including the Vermont Symphony, the Bangor Symphony, Orchestra NH, and the Orchestra of Indian Hill. She can be heard on folk artist Will Danforth’s album Rompin’ ‘n Howlin’ with Grampdawg.

