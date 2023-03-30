TikTok-a-Thon for Trans Healthcare

media release: Last year, Mercury Stardust planned to raise $24,000 in 24 hours, but what she ended up doing was igniting her audience to raise $120,000+ in a day. This year, she aims her sights even higher: to raise $1 million for trans healthcare in 30 hours, live on screen!

The details: Tune in to Mercury's TikTok channel starting Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 5pm EST through Friday, March 31, 2023, until 11pm EST. There'll be guest appearances, fun and games, musical guests, and more!

Follow Mercury on TikTok

Donate to help us reach this goal by visiting www.pointofpride.org/mercury or texting the code "STARDUST" to 44-321.

The impact: The $1 million raised will provide...

free gender-affirming garments to 3,000+ recipients

a year of free HRT access to 100+ recipients

access to gender-affirming healthcare procedures for 250+ recipients.

In a time when trans rights are being legislated against, when life-saving trans healthcare is being taken away, it’s more important than ever to stand up for what’s right and support the most vulnerable in a community that is already so vulnerable.

Your host: Mercury Stardust, aka The Trans Handy Ma’am, is known and loved by over 2.2 million followers on TikTok, and over 180k followers on Instagram. She has received almost 300 million views across platforms, and uses her 16 years of experience as a maintenance technician to help the most vulnerable in her community, LGBTQIA+ folx, single mothers, renters, survivors of domestic violence, and more. She gives them the tools they need to care for their homes, whether they own them or not.

Your co-host: Jory, aka AlluringSkull, is a content creator, advocate and artist. During a BLM protest in 2020 she was arrested on LiveStream for protesting peacefully for the rights of Black people nationwide, and that moment was clipped and went viral. The hardships she has faced as a Black Trans woman have shaped the content she makes and has created a space that seeks to help the quality of life of so many marginalized Americans. She has built a platform of over 2.3 Million on TikTok and 132k on Instagram where she regularly shares her insight on social issues, looks, and comedy because she believes advocacy and joy are the keystones of liberation.